Kaneland student earns $1K Deja Family Foundation scholarship

SUGAR GROVE – Abbey Mondi of Kaneland High School is the recipient of the Deja Family Memorial Scholarship, the Deja Family Foundation recently announced.

The $1,000 scholarship was presented to Mondi during the Kaneland High School Senior Awards Night May 18, according to a news release.

Mondi was a National Honor Society member and the 2023 class president. She also participated in the school’s choir, student council, world languages, Key Club, cheerleading, and the Kaneland Krier. Mondi volunteers at Beautiful U Ministries and Resale Shop, local charities, and community services.

She will major in business administration and minor in Spanish at Augustana College.

The Deja Family Foundation provides community assistance and scholarships in memory of the Deja family. The scholarship is awarded to a high school senior who exhibits service, leadership, kindness, and serves as an example to the community.

For information, visit dejaschultzhomes.com/deja-family-foundation or call 630-708-2424.