Beth Fowler performances of ‘West Side Story and More’ begin June 9 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Beth Fowler Dance Company and Beth Fowler School of Dance will close its 2022-23 season with a performance of “West Side Story and More.”

The performances will be at 7 p.m. June 9 and 10 and at 2 p.m. June 10 and 11 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

“West Side Story and More” tells the story of rival street gangs, the Sharks and the Jets. Former Jets member Tony falls in love with Maria, the sister of Sharks leader Bernardo, amid the tensions. The two fight to find a way to be together even as those closest to them threaten to rip them apart, leading to tragedy.

The cast includes Clara Owen as Maria, Brady McCue as Tony, Ben Fowler as Bernardo, Ellie Books as Anita and Brandon Fowler as Riff.

The Beth Fowler production features music from the 1961 film adaptation of the Broadway show of the same name. The performance will be choreographed by Anna Nolazco, Rachael Kollins-Merchut, Jennifer Flatland, Brooke Fowler and Tamera Newquist.

Tickets are $24 for adults, $15 for children ages 4 to 12, and free for children ages 3 and younger. Children’s tickets include an invitation to meet the dancers after the show.

To buy tickets, visit EgyptianTheatre.org, visit the Egyptian Theatre or call the box office at 815-758-1225.