Stage Coach Players performances of 'Love, Loss, and What I Wore' begin June 1 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players is set to open its next production, the monologues “Love, Loss, and What I Wore” on June 1.

The play is scheduled to run for two weeks, according to a news release.

Performances of “Love, Loss, and What I Wore” begin at 7:30 p.m. June 1 through 3, and June 9 through 10, at the Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. There are also matinee performances at 2 p.m. June 4 and 11.

“Love, Loss, and What I Wore” is a collection of stories of mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, friends and lovers. The Stage Coach production features 16 actors in a boutique that becomes home to a brief community rooted in shared memories and empathy.

The cast features Katy Beyren, Denny Boynton, Gloria Dennison, Allison Duffin, Karla Gulke, Mindy Kaplan, Lori Lay, Camryn Mason, Roberta Maxfield, Meg McGarry, Valarie Milbrath, Amanda Newcomb, Angela Schiola-Niemeyer, Mandi Sester and Amy Whelan.

The production team includes Mandy Wescott as stage manager, Susan Johnson as costumer, Gloria Dennison as lighting designer, Mandy Burrus as properties, Bill O’Hagan as lighting board operator, and Marykim Hubbard and Summer McFalls as special projects.

“Love, Loss, and What I Wore” is based on the play by Nora and Delia Ephron and the book of the same name by Ilene Beckerman. The Stage Coach production will be directed by Maria L. P. Boynton, who previously directed the Stage Coach production of “Deathtrap” in 2019.

Tickets cost $13 for seniors and children ages 13 and younger, and $15 for everyone else.

Tickets are on sale at stagecoachplayers.com or through the box office at 815-758-1940. The box office will open at noon Sunday.