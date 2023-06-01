Indian Valley Theatre accepting summer workshops registrations

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Theatre is accepting registration for its Summer Children’s and Teen workshops.

The workshops will be held at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich, according to a news release.

The children’s workshop is open to children entering first through sixth grade. Attendees will perform “May the Rock be with You,” by Alethia Hummel. Classes will go from 9 a.m. to noon June 12 through June 22. Performances of “May the Rock be with You” are at 6:30 p.m. June 23 and 2 p.m. June 24. The registration deadline is June 5.

The teen workshop will perform “The Absolutely True Tale of Robin Hood,” by Zoe Michaels. The workshop is open to teens in seventh grade through senior year. Classes will go from 9 a.m. to noon July 10 through July 21. Performances of “The Absolutely True Tale of Robin Hood” are at noon and 6:30 p.m. July 22. The deadline to register is July 3.

The workshops costs $90 per child. Mail-in applications will not be accepted. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit indianvalleytheatre.com/info-sign-ups.

The Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

For information, email ivtchildrensworkshop@gmail.com or send a message on the IVT Facebook page.