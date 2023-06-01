Ellwood House Museum to offer “History of our Habitat” program June 10

DeKALB – The Ellwood House Museum will host a “History in our Habitat” program as part of its Ellwood Explorers series.

The program will be held from 10 a.m. to noon June 10 at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the program is free.

Participants can learn about Ellwood Park’s native animals and plants. Hands-on crafts and activities will be available. Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, visit ellwoodhouse.org/youth-programs.

“History in our Habitat” is the second of three monthly programs part of the Ellwood Explorers, the Ellwood House Museum’s free youth educational series. The Ellwood Explorers is supported by the Cy Miller Foundation.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org/youth-programs.