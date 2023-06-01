DeKalb County Community Foundation donates $20K to Habitat for Humanity

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently awarded a $20,000 grant to Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County.

The grant will be used to launch a Home Preservation Program in DeKalb County, according to a news release.

The program provides repair major and minor services to low-income homeowners. The program also provides homeowners hand-ups to repay a portion of the project.

The grant is made possible through the Howard and Mildred Eychaner Fund. The fund addresses housing and healthcare related opportunities in DeKalb.

For information, call 815-748-5383 or email t.spartz@dekalbccf.org.