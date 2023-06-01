DeKalb and Sycamore townships to host electronics recycling event June 10

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb and Sycamore Townships will host a free drive-thru and drop-off electronics recycling event for DeKalb and Sycamore residents.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10 at Sycamore High School, 427 Spartan Trail, Sycamore, according to a news release.

Participants must bring a valid ID to show their DeKalb or Sycamore Township residency.

Items accepted for recycling include servers, laptops, VCRs, DVD players, printers, circuit boards, stereos, telephones, power tools, UPS batteries, metal, appliances, keyboards, wires and cables, mice, hard drives, computers, and non-CRT monitors. TVs will be accepted for $20 and CRT monitors for $10 per unit. Accepted methods of payment include cash or a check.

Items not accepted for recycling include lightbulbs, household batteries, or anything containing freon.

For information, call 815-758-8282.