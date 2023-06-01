52nd annual Northern Illinois Art Show set for June 3, and other events by KVAL

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several workshops and events in June at the Gallery On State, 322 W. State St. in Sycamore.

KVAL will host a meeting at 7 p.m. June 1 at Gallery on State, according to a news release. The meeting includes a painting with pastels demonstration by artist Artist Nancie King Mertz.

Artist Carol Bingham is teaching “A Traditional Approach Oil Painting” classes from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. June 17 and 24. Admission to the class is free. Attendees must bring their own supplies. For a materials list, email cbsycamore@gmail.com.

A Bob Ross night will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. June 30. Participants can learn how to paint with acrylics from Ross and artist Anna Gosciejew. Attendees are allowed to bring their own beverages. A $25 donation will be accepted. The class is limited to 15 people.

The 52nd annual Northern Illinois Art Show is being held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 and 4 at the Sycamore Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. The art show features over 50 artists exhibiting various fine arts and crafts mediums. KVAL members will also host a group exhibit. The league is awarding ribbons to the Best of Show, Best Fine Art Painting, Best Fine Craft, and Best Fine Photography winners.

Attendees can win art pieces donated by KVAL members and vendors during the KVAL raffle. Proceeds from the raffle will go towards supporting KVAL’s Art of Giving program. Music is being performed by NIU Steel Drummer Matthew Kise and musicians Cole Brandt and Sideshow Josiah. Food and beverages will be provided by Boy Scout Troop 33.

For information, visit kval-nfp.org or scan the QR Code.

"Venetian Crossing" art piece created by Nancie King Mertz (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

The 51st annual Northern Illinois Art Show (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )