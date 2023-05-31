Housing discrimination subject of next lecture in DeKalb County History Center series

SYCAMORE – The June hybrid Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore series at the DeKalb County History Center will feature a presentation on a residential segregation national project.

The program will be held at noon Thursday online or at the Ellwood House Museum’s visitor center, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the program is free.

During the program, Naper Settlement employees, Andrea Field, Ph.D., and Donna Sack, will discuss the history of residential segregation across the northern and western U.S.. The presentation highlights six communities and their place in history.

“Unvarnished: Housing Discrimination in the Northern and Western United States” focuses on race, ethnicity, or religion-based housing discrimination during the 20th century. The project is a collaboration of six history museums and cultural organizations.

The “Unvarnished” program is part of “Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore,” a free lecture series offered in a collaboration between the DeKalb County History Center and Ellwood House Museum.

The program is also supported by an “Arts in Action” grant from the DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board.

Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org and scroll down to “Upcoming Events.”

Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore is funded in part by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

For information, call 815-895-5762 or visit dekalbcountyhistory.org.