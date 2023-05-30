DeKalb library to host outdoor story time May 31

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host an outdoor story time event to unveil its new Story Walk.

The story time will be held at 10 a.m. May 31 in the Garden of Eden Park, 1343 Adam’s Way, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The event is free and open to the public.

Patrons can walk around the park and listen to a story while the walk is unveiled. Whirligigs are available for children while supplies last. Light snacks will be provided. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.