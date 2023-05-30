DCCG lists June Grow Mobile food pantry dates

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Gardens released a list of June locations for the Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.
The DCCG is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers asks that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they’re sick.
To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.
Grow Mobile dates in June:
- 3 to 5 p.m. June 1, at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. June 6, at the Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
- 4 to 5 p.m. June 6, at Hinckley First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Sycamore St., Hinckley
- 11 a.m. to noon June 8, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. June 13, at Family Service Agency, 1325 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
- 3 to 5 p.m. June 13, at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, Cortland
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. June 15, at the Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
- 3 to 5 p.m. June 20, at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 11 a.m. to noon June 22, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 4 to 6 p.m. June 27, at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich