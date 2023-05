MALTA – The Malta Cemetery Association will host its annual meeting to discuss the cemetery’s maintenance.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta, according to a news release.

Admission to the meeting is free and open to the public.

Participants can discuss law mowing, tree trimming and building maintenance at the cemetery.

For information, call 815-761-4422.