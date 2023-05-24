DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation on lookout for new exec as Borek set to retire

The DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation’s longtime executive director, Paul Borek, is set to retire, the agency announced recently, along with plans to begin the search for Borek’s successor.

In a news release, the corporation announced its pending leadership changes amid Borek’s retirement. Borek has lead the corporation for 15 years, including the past three years where the county saw $2 billion of development. That includes substantial developments on DeKalb’s south side, namely Meta – Facebook’s parent company – DeKalb Data Center, Amazon and Ferrara Candy Company.

A year ago, Meta announced plans to expand its 2.4 million-square-foot data center campus on 505 acres in the 1500 block of Gurler Road, a move that grew the social media giant’s local investment past $1 billion.

Borek’s departure, set for October, comes as the corporation is in its 36th year.

“I’m proud of DCEDC’s accomplishments and extremely grateful to the Board of Directors and membership for their support and guidance,” Borek said in a news release. “It’s a privilege to help champion recruitment and provide for an orderly and effective transition.”

Paul Borek, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation, speaks during the State of the Community address Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the DeKalb County Community Foundation Freight Room in Sycamore. The event was hosted by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Borek’s successor search is underway, and a job description has been posted to the corporation’s website www.dcedc.org. Those interested should submit a cover letter and resume to Karen Hoyle at hoyle@dcedc.org.

Those with questions are invited to contact Mike Kokott, DCEDC board president by calling 815-766-9602 or emailing michael.kokott@nm.org.

“Paul has set the county on a strong path for growth and opportunity, and we are now looking for the right candidate to take the lead and continue to build our economic progress and potential,” Kokott said in a news release. “This position is open for the first time in 15 years. I encourage those individuals that have high expectations of themselves and their colleagues to submit a cover letter and resume.”