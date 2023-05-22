DeKalb-area police to step up extra patrols for Memorial Day week in effort to curb distracted driving

DeKALB – The DeKalb Police Department announced that it will increase enforcement for Memorial Day through the “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

The campaign will run from May 19 through 30, according to a news release.

Law enforcement will increase its efforts to focus on stopping unbuckled and distracted drivers during the campaign. The campaign encourages drivers to buckle up for the Memorial Day weekend.

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Distracted Driving” campaigns are funded by federal traffic safety funds provided by the Illinois Department of Transportation.