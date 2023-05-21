What’s up with the Ellwood-Mayo Mansion in DeKalb? Business owner said he intends to purchase historic building

DeKALB – After escaping demolition in 1994, the future of the Ellwood-Mayo Mansion in downtown DeKalb now lays in the hands of one of two interested parties: building owner James Hovis and tenant David Galica.
Hovis said the time is now to start considering the building’s future preservation efforts.
“It’s time to plan a transition, and David Galica and his cousin are very interested in preserving the building and continuing the process,” Hovis said. “That is part of the agreement I have with them, that they will do so in the future.”
Hovis is under contract as a mortgage holder on a loan that Galica is making payments to Hovis toward the purchase of the Ellwood-Mayo Mansion, 105 W. Lincoln Highway.
Galica acknowledged that there’s a lot of work that needs to be done to the Ellwood-Mayo Mansion, but he said they have lofty goals for the building.
“What we’re trying to do is get it into a position to put it on a historical registry,” Galica said.
Galica runs and operates two businesses out of the building: Armor Techs, an internet technology repair shop, and DeKalb County Online, an internet news service.
Galica said both businesses are faring well for him.
The mansion originally was constructed in 1897 and now is undergoing improvements to help with preserving the building.
The Ellwood-Mayo Mansion was formerly home to Dr. Edward L. Mayo, the son of prominent attorney and judge E.L. Mayo, historical records indicate.
Rob Glover, archives director, archivist and collection specialist for the DeKalb County History Center, said the Ellwood-Mayo Mansion has notable historical significance to the city.
“Where the house sits is actually where the cabin where Russell Huntley, who’s considered the founder of DeKalb, where his cabin was,” Glover said. “It’s a double significance. DeKalb is actually kind of founded on that corner.”
Galica said he’s likely put more than $100,000 into building renovations.
“While Jim has at least got the roofs repaired, the building’s been neglected for years,” Galica said. “Now that it’s under Armor here, we’re trying to go through and keep pushing through renovations. We’ve got several of the rooms renovated. The very front room was renovated and fixed from water damage issues and neglect to this building for years.”
Hovis said he’s also invested a lot of funding into the mansion, and he’s done it all without public assistance.
“My primary goal is to protect the building for future generations, and that’s what I’m in the process of doing,” Hovis said. “I replaced the pitched roof, the shingles. I put a Duro-Last membrane roof on the flat roof, which is the best you can get. It reflects 90% of the light that hits it. It has good insulation capabilities.”
Hovis said he’s long been fond of historic preservation.
“I love historic buildings,” Hovis said. “Forty-eight years ago I moved to DeKalb, and one of the things that struck me was the beautiful green lawns here.”
Hovis said the reason he decided to buy the Ellwood-Mayo Mansion is easy to pinpoint.
“When I read in the paper that this building was going to be torn down for a strip mall, I stepped in to buy it, to block that from happening. I bought it,” Hovis said. “The two properties to the north of it had already been sold to the developer contingent on the developer buying the Elks building.”
Hovis maintains that he is not concerned for the mansion going into foreclosure or facing demolition should the expected change in ownership be completed.
“For one thing, if [Galica] ever decides to sell it, I have the first right of refusal to purchase it back from him,” Hovis said. “Part of the contract specifies how the building will be maintained. For instance, [there’s] magnificent oak woodwork on the inside of the building that’s never been painted. He’s agreed to maintain the woodwork and not paint it, keep it in the form that it is. There’s a number of the provision in the sale agreement to him that help to protect the building for the future.”
The building is expected to change hands by March 2026 at the latest.
Hovis said he would like Galica to take over a GoFundMe fundraiser he set up to raise money for the mansion’s preservation.
“I put up the GoFundMe with the idea of getting additional funding for additional restorations that might be made,” Hovis said. “I financed myself with my own funds for two roof enhancements that I’m doing, and I’m paying for the stone work.
“After forming the GoFundMe, I basically put it on hold. … At one point, I put up GoFundMe on Facebook, and I took it down again. I’ve kind of just ignored it. I haven’t suspended it. Maybe David Galica will want to take it over for enhancements that he wants to do.”
Galica said he doesn’t intend to use the GoFundMe account that Hovis established.
He said he believes Hovis set up that account “to get the deal from the bank” to help with building’s preservation efforts.
“I don’t like the idea of donations,” Galica said. “I would prefer that this company bills and earns. I’m fine with actually having investors that would actually like to earn a percentage. I don’t necessarily need donations. I just need community support to use my business that come to DeKalb County Online, get sponsored there. That’s sponsored. If investors would like to work with me, this business and some of the other people that are here generate rent and revenue – that’s how we pay bills.”