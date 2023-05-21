Mental health lunch program set for May 31 at the Genoa library

GENOA – The Genoa Public Library will host a mental health awareness lunch and learn program for Mental Health Awareness Month.

The library, 240 W. Main St., Genoa, will host the program at noon May 31 in the library’s event room, according to a news release.

The program is free and open to the public.

Cheryl Hahn, a lead recovery support specialist, will share her personal mental health recovery story. Attendees also can learn about mental health recovery opportunities. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own lunch.

For information, call 815-784-2627.