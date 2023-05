SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed downtown Sycamore restaurant Pizza Beer Whiskey to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated Pizza Beer Whiskey with a ribbon-cutting May 2, according to a news release.

Pizza Beer Whiskey, 327 W. State St., Sycamore, offers New York- or Detroit-style pizzas, a whiskey program and a rotation of beer from across the world.

For information, visit pizzabeerwhiskey.com.