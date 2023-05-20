Medicare workshop set for May 25 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop on Medicare insurance options.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the workshop at 11 a.m. May 25 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The workshop is free and intended for adults and seniors.

Attendees can learn about current available Medicare insurance options. Licensed sales representative Carol Cherry will discuss the different parts of Medicare, Medicare insurance options, how to make the right choice and how to find the right plan. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.