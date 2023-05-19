Dimensions Dance Academy to offer tango lessons May 20 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Dimensions Dance Academy will host a Tango Night class for adults in DeKalb.

The Tango Night will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. May 20 at the Dimensions Dance Academy, 134 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The tango night is $35 per duo.

The tango night lessons are being taught by Dimensions dance instructor, Becca Steger. Steger will teach participants tango dancing in the Dimensions ballroom.

Childcare will also be offered from 6 to 9 p.m. Children can watch a movie, eat snacks and dance. The child care is open to children ages three to 12. The cost is $20 for the first child and $15 for each additional child.

Dimensions Dance Academy will partner with Tapa La Luna to offer complimentary Tostones to Tango Night participants. To make a reservation, call 815-217-0990.

For information or to buy tickets, visit dimensionsdanceacademy.com.