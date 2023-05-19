City of Genoa receives $18K grant for tree planting

GENOA – The city of Genoa recently received an $18,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

The grant will be used to complete tree planting on the city’s public property, according to a news release.

The trees are being used to reforest, establish groves, and enhance woodlands along recreational trails, the Frisbee Golf Course and Riparian Corridor’s prairie paths. The city will plant over two hundred trees during the spring and fall 2023 planting seasons.

The grant allows communities to plant diverse native trees and support tree preservation ordinances. The grant is supported through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Urban and Community Forestry Partner Grant Program, the Morton Arboretum, and the Chicago Region Trees Initiative.