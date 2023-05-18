Friends of Sycamore Library hosts used-book sale May 20

SYCAMORE – The Friends of the Sycamore Library will host a children’s used-book sale to help improve the library’s facilities, resources and community services.

The book sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, in Meeting Rooms Two and Three of the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E State St., Sycamore, according to a news release.

Items on sale include new or used books for babies, preschoolers, and children in elementary school. DVDs, audiobooks and CDs also will be on sale.

Prices include books for 25 cents; softcover young adult books for 50 cents; hardcover young adult books for $1; and parenting skills books for 50 cents. Accepted forms of payment include checks, cash, debit and major credit cards.

The Friends of the Sycamore Library is a nonprofit 501(c)3 volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the library in a various ways.

For information, email friendsofthesycamorelibrary@gmail.com.