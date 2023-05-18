Electronic books workshop set for May 23 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop on the library’s audiobook and electronic book collections.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the workshop at 11 a.m. May 23 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, according to a news release.

The workshop is free and intended for adults.

Participants will be able to learn how to use the library’s audiobooks and electronic books. Patrons can bring their tablet, phone or e-reader. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.