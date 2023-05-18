DeKalb County Community Foundation distributes 1,150 kindergarten readiness kits

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation distributed 1,150 kindergarten readiness toolkits to DeKalb County children.

The toolkits were provided through the Kindergarten Readiness Toolkits grant program, according to a news release.

The toolkits are given to students to promote active play through learning during the summer. The toolkits include a book, crayons, scissors, Play-Doh, dice, sidewalk chalk, folders, notebook, a dry-erase board and marker, Farm Matching Game and Basics DeKalb County information.

The Kindergarten Readiness Toolkits grant program has donated more than 5,000 toolkits to help families prepare for the preschool-to-kindergarten transition. To donate, email t.spartz@dekalbccf.org or call 815-748-5383.

For information, email t.spartz@dekalbccf.org or call 815-748-5383.