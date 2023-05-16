How does your garden grow? Getting your garden ready for summer

May is the time to get your gardens ready for summer. Here are some tips to ensure your gardens are successful and easy to maintain.

Tidy up.

If you left healthy native annuals and perennials standing last fall in order to give beneficial insects a place to hibernate then now is the time to clean up and deadhead those plants. Rake up any leaves still floating around the yard or hiding in corners. Compost, crush or shred the leaves and put them where they can benefit your garden, such as under trees or as mulch in your perennial garden. Finally, prune broken or dead branches on your trees and bushes.

Start weeding.

Spring is the time to get ahead of weeds. Dig up or pull any plants that don’t belong in your garden. This might include dandelions, tiny maple trees and invasive plants. I like to take a 5-gallon green bucket, hand shovel and clippers out early each morning and look for weeds and other things to clean up in my yard.

Transplant volunteers.

If you have flowers that like to spread seeds around your garden each summer, as I do, then about now you will probably see the seedlings coming up in places you don’t particularly want them. In my case it is Ligularia. My mother gave me 3 plants 5 years ago, and now I have dozens of plants. Ligularia is a shade-loving tropical-looking plant with large green/purple leaves and a late summer stalk of large flowers, and boy do they like to propagate! This spring I have Ligularia seedlings emerging everywhere, including in my roses, chives, fescue, wild geranium and coneflowers, and since Ligularia doesn’t like full sun it won’t thrive in many of the places it has sprouted. When this happens with desirable plants, like Ligularia, I transplant the little seedlings to a spot where they will thrive. If I have too many seedlings to transplant I dig them up, wash the roots and put them in pots that contain sterile soil to give to family and friends. Sharing plants in this way will help prevent the spread of disease and pests like jumping worms. Eventually, I may need to start adding the little seedlings to my green bucket.

Top dress with compost.

Compost is a great natural fertilizer that can improve soil structure and provide essential nutrients for your plants. Add a layer of compost to your garden beds before planting.

Plant early vegetables.

Cold-weather vegetables can be planted in late April and early May. These might include peas, spinach and kale. In northern Illinois, tender plants such as tomatoes and pepper seedlings should not be planted until after Mother’s Day. Keep an eye on the 10-day high/low weather forecast. If cold weather returns, be prepared with a frost blanket to cover your tender garden plants at night. Soon after the seedlings sprout I like to add a light layer of straw to keep the seedlings warm and retain moisture in the soil.

Plant trees and shrubs.

Spring is an excellent time to plant new trees and bushes. The three most important things you can do for new trees and bushes are: don’t plant them too deep, mulch but don’t let the mulch touch the trunk (form a donut shape, not a volcano), water every couple of days until they are well established.

Mulch. Mulch helps retain moisture in the soil and suppresses weed growth. There are many types of mulch to choose from, including wood chips, straw, shredded leaves, pine straw and shredded bark. After you have spread the mulch, water it thoroughly to help it settle.

Watering.

Make sure you have easy access to water for your gardens. This might mean obtaining long hoses that reach the far corners of your yard. Soaker hoses are a great way to water the garden but always use hose timers to ensure you don’t underwater or overwater. If you use a sprinkler look for the type that waters close to the ground to reduce evaporation, and water early in the morning as watering in the evening can increase the chance of fungal diseases.

• Contact the DeKalb County Master Gardner’s Extension for more information uiemg-dekalb@ illinois.edu or call 815-758-8194.