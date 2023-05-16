Genoa-Kingston Alumni Association biennial meeting set for June 24

GENOA – The Genoa-Kingston All School Alumni Association will hold it’s biennial meeting for all former and current Genoa-Kingston School District alumni.

The meeting will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa, according to a news release.

Admission to the meeting is free.

A buffet dinner is being served at 5 p.m. Attendees must mail their name, address, class year, phone number and email address to receive an invitation. To submit a class list, email ffb66@juno.com or write to Frank Beierlotzer, 1384 Omega Circle Drive, DeKalb.

For information, call 815-895-6987.