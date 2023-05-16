May 16, 2023
Shaw Local
Genoa-Kingston Alumni Association biennial meeting set for June 24

By Shaw Local News Network
Genoa Kingston High School sign in Genoa, IL

Genoa Kingston High School sign in Genoa, IL on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Mark Black)

GENOA – The Genoa-Kingston All School Alumni Association will hold it’s biennial meeting for all former and current Genoa-Kingston School District alumni.

The meeting will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa, according to a news release.

Admission to the meeting is free.

A buffet dinner is being served at 5 p.m. Attendees must mail their name, address, class year, phone number and email address to receive an invitation. To submit a class list, email ffb66@juno.com or write to Frank Beierlotzer, 1384 Omega Circle Drive, DeKalb.

For information, call 815-895-6987.