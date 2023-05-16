DeKalb church to host town hall meeting on development proposals for Annie Glidden North Thursday

DeKALB – A town hall meeting set for Thursday encourages those who live and work in and around the Annie Glidden North Neighborhood in DeKalb to weigh in on what’s proposed for the empty lot at the corner of West Hillcrest Drive and Blackhawk Road.

The meeting is planned for 6 p.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road.

The topic drew some debate in April when it first arose in discussion before members of the DeKalb City Council. At that point, the city was presented with two development proposals, one from DeKalb County Community Gardens and another from Northern Illinois University.

DeKalb County Community Garden wants to use the entirety of the L-shaped lot, which covers just under 5 acres, to carry out a project dubbed, the Community Health Education and Food (or CHEF) Center.

Northern Illinois University is proposing to use two acres of that land to construct a Center for Greek Life, which would contain meeting and office space dedicated to the university’s fraternity and sorority system.

When the council met in April, DeKalb city leaders expressed hesitations about picking one development proposal over another, instead wanting to see collaboration between the projects.

Since then, project leaders from both DeKalb County Community Gardens and Northern Illinois University have been busy working to develop a new concept that could mix some of their ideas together.

At the same time, the city has come up with its own development proposal to be considered for the lot.

The town hall provides a chance to keep residents informed and allow public input before the City Council should take action on any development.