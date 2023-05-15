Mental health awareness event set for May 17 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a mental health awareness event for Mental Health Awareness Month.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the event at 2 p.m. May 17 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The event is free and intended for adults.

Cheryl Hahn, a lead recovery support specialist, will share her personal mental health recovery story. Participants also can learn about mental health recovery opportunities. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.