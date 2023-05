GENOA – The Genoa Lions recently volunteered to spread mulch at three different Genoa Park District parks.

The mulch spreading was held from 8 to 11 a.m. April 15, according to a news release.

The mulch was delivered to the parks one week before the spreadings by Genoa Park District Executive Director and Genoa Lion Paul Bafia.

Bafia was assisted by Genoa Lions President Ron Sheahan and Genoa Lions Aric Coleman, Greg Cravatta, Mike Dreska, George Meckel, Jim Sanford and Jarred Zekoff.

(Left to right); Genoa Lions President Ron Sheahan, Genoa Lions Jim Sanford, Paul Bafia, Jarred Zekoff, George Meckel, Mike Dreska, Greg Cravatta, and Aric Coleman. (Photo provided by the Genoa Lions Club )