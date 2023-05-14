May 14, 2023
Shaw Local
Genoa Lions donates $700 to Genoa-Kingston athletic department

By Shaw Local News Network
(Left to right); Genoa Lion President Ron Sheahan, Phillip Jerbi, and Genoa Lion Director Gini Baker

GENOA – The Genoa Lions recently donated $700 to the Genoa-Kingston High School athletic department.

Proceeds from the donation will go towards funding a new digital board in the gymnasium, according to a news release.

The lions volunteered as ticket-takers at varsity football home games. The volunteers received $100 per game.

The club donated the check to the athletic department at the end of the football season. The check was presented to Philip Jerbi, the school’s athletic director, by Genoa Lions President Ron Sheahan and Genoa Lions Director Gini Baker.