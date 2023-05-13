Genoa Lions announce Student-Citizen of the Year Award recipients

GENOA – The Genoa Lions Club recently honored area students for exemplifying good citizenship in the community at its annual Student-Citizen of the Year Award dinner and award ceremony.
The ceremony was held at Genoa-Kingston Middle School, 941 W. Main St., Genoa, according to a news release.
The ceremony honored first grade through 12th grade students for actions exemplifying good citizenship. The students received a medal and a meal. The awards were presented to students by their school’s nominating teacher or principal. The dinner was catered by Catering by Diann.
The ceremony was opened by Genoa-Kingston School District 424 Superintendent Brent O’Daniell. The ceremony’s presenters were Genoa Elementary School principals Stefanie Hill and Rhonda Andrews, Genoa-Kingston Middle School principal Craig Butcher and Genoa-Kingston High School Principal Matt Cascio.
The Student-Citizen of the Year Award recipients included:
- First grade: Ayleen Hernandez, daughter of Jessica and Gabino Hernandez.
- Second grade: Piper Holcomb, daughter of Kate and Brent Holcomb.
- Third grade: Ryan Collins, daughter of Kelly and Zach Collins.
- Fourth grade: Mason Bade, son of Amy and Ross Bade.
- Fifth grade: Percy King, son of Starla and Percy King.
- Sixth grade: Kennedy Smith, daughter of Karen and Mark Smith.
- Seventh grade: Lyla McKee, daughter of Shawn and James McKee.
- Eighth grade: Oliver Piotrowski, son of Zyta and Sebastian Piotrowski.
- Ninth grade: Brandi Radloff, daughter of Frederick Radloff.
- 10th grade: Kylie Timmerman, daughter of Heather and Wayne Timmerman.
- 11th grade: Brady Brewick, son of Susan and Derek Brewick.
- 12th grade: Trevor Finley, son of Shawn Finley.