Genoa Lions announce Student-Citizen of the Year Award recipients

GENOA – The Genoa Lions Club recently honored area students for exemplifying good citizenship in the community at its annual Student-Citizen of the Year Award dinner and award ceremony.

The ceremony was held at Genoa-Kingston Middle School, 941 W. Main St., Genoa, according to a news release.

The ceremony honored first grade through 12th grade students for actions exemplifying good citizenship. The students received a medal and a meal. The awards were presented to students by their school’s nominating teacher or principal. The dinner was catered by Catering by Diann.

The ceremony was opened by Genoa-Kingston School District 424 Superintendent Brent O’Daniell. The ceremony’s presenters were Genoa Elementary School principals Stefanie Hill and Rhonda Andrews, Genoa-Kingston Middle School principal Craig Butcher and Genoa-Kingston High School Principal Matt Cascio.

The Student-Citizen of the Year Award recipients included:

First grade: Ayleen Hernandez, daughter of Jessica and Gabino Hernandez.

Second grade: Piper Holcomb, daughter of Kate and Brent Holcomb.

Third grade: Ryan Collins, daughter of Kelly and Zach Collins.

Fourth grade: Mason Bade, son of Amy and Ross Bade.

Fifth grade: Percy King, son of Starla and Percy King.

Sixth grade: Kennedy Smith, daughter of Karen and Mark Smith.

Seventh grade: Lyla McKee, daughter of Shawn and James McKee.

Eighth grade: Oliver Piotrowski, son of Zyta and Sebastian Piotrowski.

Ninth grade: Brandi Radloff, daughter of Frederick Radloff.

10th grade: Kylie Timmerman, daughter of Heather and Wayne Timmerman.

11th grade: Brady Brewick, son of Susan and Derek Brewick.

12th grade: Trevor Finley, son of Shawn Finley.