May 14, 2023
Shaw Local
Genoa Lions announce Student-Citizen of the Year Award recipients

By Shaw Local News Network
(Left to right); Genoa Lions President Ron Sheahan and Kennedy Smith

GENOA – The Genoa Lions Club recently honored area students for exemplifying good citizenship in the community at its annual Student-Citizen of the Year Award dinner and award ceremony.

The ceremony was held at Genoa-Kingston Middle School, 941 W. Main St., Genoa, according to a news release.

The ceremony honored first grade through 12th grade students for actions exemplifying good citizenship. The students received a medal and a meal. The awards were presented to students by their school’s nominating teacher or principal. The dinner was catered by Catering by Diann.

The ceremony was opened by Genoa-Kingston School District 424 Superintendent Brent O’Daniell. The ceremony’s presenters were Genoa Elementary School principals Stefanie Hill and Rhonda Andrews, Genoa-Kingston Middle School principal Craig Butcher and Genoa-Kingston High School Principal Matt Cascio.

The Student-Citizen of the Year Award recipients included:

  • First grade: Ayleen Hernandez, daughter of Jessica and Gabino Hernandez.
  • Second grade: Piper Holcomb, daughter of Kate and Brent Holcomb.
  • Third grade: Ryan Collins, daughter of Kelly and Zach Collins.
  • Fourth grade: Mason Bade, son of Amy and Ross Bade.
  • Fifth grade: Percy King, son of Starla and Percy King.
  • Sixth grade: Kennedy Smith, daughter of Karen and Mark Smith.
  • Seventh grade: Lyla McKee, daughter of Shawn and James McKee.
  • Eighth grade: Oliver Piotrowski, son of Zyta and Sebastian Piotrowski.
  • Ninth grade: Brandi Radloff, daughter of Frederick Radloff.
  • 10th grade: Kylie Timmerman, daughter of Heather and Wayne Timmerman.
  • 11th grade: Brady Brewick, son of Susan and Derek Brewick.
  • 12th grade: Trevor Finley, son of Shawn Finley.
The Genoa Lions Student-Citizen of the Year recipients (back row, from left): Kylie Zimmerman, Oliver Piotrowski, Brandi Radloff, Lyla McKee, Brady Brewick, Kennedy Smith, Trevor Finley, Percy King, Genoa Lion President Ron Sheahan (front row) Piper Holcomb, Ayleen Hernandez, Ryan Collins, and Mason Bade.

