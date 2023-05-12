Salt remedy workshop set for May 13 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host workshop to create a natural salt remedy for ear pain and infections.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will host the workshop at 1 p.m. Saturday in the lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The workshop is free and intended for teens and adults.

Participants can learn to make a simple salt remedy recipe to help relieve ear pain. Patrons should note that while the remedy provides some relief, it is not an ear infection cure. Attendees are encouraged to consult their doctors. Because of limited supplies, the workshop is first come, first served.

For information, email graces@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2110.