DeKalb dance team Just for Kix wins national championships

DeKALB – The DeKalb dance team Just for Kix recently won three national championship at the Just For Kix National Dance Competition.

The competition was held from April 27 through April 30 in the Rochester Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Drive S.E., Rochester, Minnesota, according to a news release.

The competition featured 1,823 teams and 6,668 dancers from Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Colorado. The competition’s categories included kick, hip-hop, pom, lyrical and jazz dancing.

The DeKalb Just for Kix team featured 24 teams, two solos, a duet and a small group.

The team won three national championships in Middle Kix, Junior Kix and Senior Lyrical. The team also won four second-place finishes in the Mini Kix, Middle Kix, Middle Jazz and Middle Lyrical categories; three third-place placements in Mini Jazz, Junior Hip Hop and Senior Jazz; fourth place in Junior Jazz; and fifth place in Middle Hip Hop.

Just For Kix offers kick, jazz, lyrical, hip hop, ballet and pom dance classes for dancers ages 3 to 18.