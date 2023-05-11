May 11, 2023
Teen Black Light Rave set for May 12 at DeKalb library

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Teen Black Light Rave to dance away the last of winter.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the rave from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The event is free and intended for youths ages 12 to 17.

Attendees can wear white or UV-reflective clothes and paint themselves with washable body crayons. Music will be performed by DJ Kishwonky. Snacks and drinks are being provided. Patrons can stay after the rave for the library’s showing of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” at 2 p.m. Registration is not required to attend.

For information, email stormye@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3310.