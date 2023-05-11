Poem analysis program set for May 11 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a program exploring the “Matthew and Lucy Poems” by William Wordsworth.

The library, 309 Oak St., will hold the program at 7 p.m. Thursday in the lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The program is free and intended for teens and adults.

The program will give attendees an analysis and overview of the poems in both collections. There also are readings from the biography “Radical Wordsworth: The Poet Who Changed the World” by Jonathan Bate. No registration is required to attend.

For information, call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or email thomask@dkpl.org.