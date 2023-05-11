NIU Motor Behavior Laboratory seeking research participants

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University Motor Behavior Laboratory is seeking participants for a walking and brain activity study.

The study will be held in Northern Illinois University’s Anderson Hall, 520 Garden Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The study is open to adults ages 60 and older.

The study will evaluate the participants brain activation while they walk on a treadmill. Attendees also are being given visual and reinforcement feedback to learn and recall a new walking pattern. The study will last about 2 1/2 hours.

Participants must be right-handed, have normal or corrected vision, be able to move without assistance, have no history of major physiological or psychological disorders, speak coherently and be willing and able to visit the lab. Attendees will receive up to $30 after completing the study.

To participate, email Ph.D.poppmblab@gmail.com or call 630-358-9204.