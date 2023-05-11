Ellwood House Museum offering ‘Tea Party at Ellcourt’ program May 13

DeKALB – The Ellwood House Museum will host a “Tea Party at Ellcourt” program in the museum’s Ellcourt House.

The program will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the program is free.

Attendees can drink beverages from antique china, participate in Victorian party games and complete a take-home craft. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit ellwoodhouse.org/youth-programs.

“Tea Party at Ellcourt” is the first of three monthly programs part of the Ellwood Explorers, the Ellwood House Museum’s free youth educational series. The Ellwood Explorers is supported by the Cy Miller Foundation.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org/youth-programs.