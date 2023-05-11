DeKalb History Center program receives Superior Achievement Award

DeKALB – The DeKalb County History Center and Ellwood House Museum were recently awarded the Award of Superior Achievement by the Illinois Association of Museums.

The award was presented during the Illinois Association of Museums annual conference, according to a news release.

The history center and museum were recognized for their “Arts in Action” project. The Award of Superior Achievement is the conference’s highest award category. The conference also recognized museums located throughout the state.

The “Arts in Action” program has been featured at an American Association of State and Local History Conference, the Illinois Association of Museum Conference, and several teacher workshops. The program will also be included in a professional development virtual seminar for educators in June.

The “Arts in Action” program announced a schedule of upcoming summer and fall programs. To view the schedule, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or ellwoodhouse.org.

Arts in Action is funded by Illinois Humanities, the DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board, the DeKalb County Community Foundation, and the Juday Family.

For information, visit createchange.today.