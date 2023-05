DeKALB – The First Congregational United Church of Christ will host its annual plant sale for Mother’s Day.

The church, 615 N. First St., DeKalb, will hold the plant sale from 9 to 5 p.m. May 13 and 14, according to a news release.

Admission to the plant sale is open to the public.

Plants on sale include annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, and planters. Proceeds from the sale will go towards benefiting local charities.

For information, visit facebook.com/uccdekalb.