VAC annual Meals for Moms fundraiser set for May 12 in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – The Voluntary Action Center will host its annual Meals for Moms Drive-Thru fundraiser to benefit its Meals on Wheels service.

The drive-thru will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Voluntary Action Center, 1606 Bethany Road, Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the drive-thru is open to the public.

The dinner, provided by Tom and Jerry’s and Catering by Diann, includes roast chicken, roasted potatoes, baked beans, a roll and butter and a cupcake. Tickets are $30 or $90 for four meals. To buy tickets, visit vacdk.networkforgood.com/events/53367-meals-for-moms-at-home-2023.

Attendees will be entered into a door prize basket drawing. The baskets include an Ellwood Steak House gift card; a PJ’s Courthouse Tavern and Grill gift card; a Nat’s on Maple gift card; bath bombs from Hy-Vee; chocolates from The Confectionery Inc.; and beauty therapy gift cards from Dana’s Day Spa, Dolce Vita Salon and Sycamore Stretch Therapy.

Tickets for a flower raffle and 50/50 drawing also are available at the drive-thru. Flower raffle tickets cost $5 for one or $20 for five, while 50/50 raffle tickets are $10 or $20 for three. Proceeds from the raffles will go toward Meals on Wheels. Flower raffle winners can collect their baskets at the drive-thru.

The Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois has served the transportation and nutrition needs of the community through Community Transit, Meals on Wheels and Senior Nutrition since 1974.