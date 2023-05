ROCHELLE – A two-day student trade show in Rochelle will offer some special options in time for Mother’s Day.

The inaugural event will kick off from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 12, and run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Lincoln Mall, 425 Lincoln Highway in Rochelle, according to a news release.

The event is hosted by Grace Homeschool Co-op and will feature items crafted by students.