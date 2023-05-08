Genoa ALR hosting next monthly meeting May 13

GENOA – The Genoa America Legion Riders Post 337 will discuss upcoming events during its next monthly meeting.

The meeting will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St., according to a news release.

The riders will discuss the Mayors’ Memorial Day Breakfast, the Honoring Veterans Ride and future rides. Lunch is provided from noon to 2 p.m. A ride will be held after the meeting at 2:30 p.m., weather permitting.

For information, call 815-901-3834 or email ffb66@juno.com.