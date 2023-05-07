Teen and Tween Chess Club begins May 9 at DeKalb Library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will begin programming for its new Teen and Tween Chess Club May 9.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the sessions from 4 to 6 p.m. May 9 and 23 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, according to a news release.

The chess club is free and intended for children ages nine to 18.

Attendees will be able to learn about and play chess. Snacks are being provided. Due to limited space, registration is required to attend. To register, visit dkpl.org,.

For information, call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or email susang@dkpl.org.