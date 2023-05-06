Mother’s Day walks set for May 13 at Genoa forest preserve

GENOA – The University of Illinois Extension will offer guided wildflower walks to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The walks will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13 at the Russell Woods Forest Preserve, 11750 Illinois Route 72, Genoa, according to a news release.

Admission to the walks is free and open to the public.

The walks are being led by botany enthusiasts Brian Hale and Karen Matz. Hale and Matz will discuss forest plants and what flowers are in bloom. Extension Master Naturalists can greet participants at the Natural Resource Education Center. Attendees are not allowed to remove any plants from the forest preserve.

Early accommodation requests to participate in the event are encouraged. To make a request, call 815-758-8194.

For information, call 815-784-2000.