Kishwaukee College recognizes Board of Trustees member

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recognized board member Linda Mason for 26 years of service on the college’s Board of Trustees.

Mason received a bronze plaque in recognition of her service during the board meeting April 11, according to a news release.

Mason, first elected to the board in 1997, helped guide Kishwaukee College through changes and events. The changes included updates and overhauls to educational programs, renovations and additions to the campus buildings and four college presidents. She also attended the college’s commencement ceremonies and handed out certificates and diplomas.

Mason did not seek reelection in the April consolidated election. Her vacancy on the board is being filled by Tonda Bruch of Kirkland. Bruch was officially seated on the board during a special reorganizational meeting April 25.

