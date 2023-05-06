Back Alley Market set for May 13 in downtown DeKalb

DeKALB – Downtown DeKalb will host its bi-annual Back Alley Market featuring local vendors.

The Back Alley Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13 from Second St. to Palmer Court in downtown DeKalb, according to a news release.

The market is free and open to the public.

Attendees will be able to shop and browse for items from 100 local vendors.

The vendors feature glass blowers, woodworkers, and fiber artists. Items on sale includes artwork, pottery, candles, soaps, and retro and vintage items.

Food trucks and specialty drinks also are available. Live music will be performed by local musicians.

For information, visit facebook.com/palmerct/.