May 05, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Pangelic Harp and Steelpan Duo performing concert May 6 at the DeKalb library

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The Pangelic Harp and Steelpan Duo will perform an after-hours concert Saturday at the DeKalb Public Library.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will host the concert at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s main lobby, according to a news release.

The concert is free and open to the public.

The duo will perform jazz standards, original compositions and improvised classics arranged to complement the instruments. The doors to the library open at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided while supplies last. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.