NIU accepting Food Science Career and College Prep Program applications

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University is accepting applications for its new Food and Nutrition Science Career and College Prep Program.

Applications for the program will be accepted until May 15, according to a news release.

The program includes a one-week summer camp at NIU. Participants can modify and test recipes, meet NIU faculty and students, tour labs and learn about different majors. Attendees also will participate in online activities to grow their career skills and receive college application process support after the camp. The camp is being led by Kelly Furr, a NIU STEAM educator.

The program was started by Henna Muzaffar, assistant professor of health studies, to introduce students to food and agricultural science careers. Muzaffar received funding for the program from a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.

Applicants must be high school students graduating in 2024 or 2025. Students from underrepresented minorities or who are the first in their family to attend college will be given priority. To apply, visit go.niu.edu/foodscience.

For information, visit go.niu.edu/foodscience.