Mother’s Day craft sessions set for May 9 and 12 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will offer craft sessions for children to create Mother’s Day presents.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the sessions at 4 p.m. May 9 and at 1 p.m. May 12 in the library’s children’s department, according to a news release.

Mother’s Day is May 14.

The sessions are free and intended for children.

Participants will be able to create handprint lily bouquets. Supplies are being provided. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email amandah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.