May 05, 2023
Shaw Local
Mother’s Day craft sessions set for May 9 and 12 at DeKalb library

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will offer craft sessions for children to create Mother’s Day presents.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the sessions at 4 p.m. May 9 and at 1 p.m. May 12 in the library’s children’s department, according to a news release.

Mother’s Day is May 14.

The sessions are free and intended for children.

Participants will be able to create handprint lily bouquets. Supplies are being provided. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email amandah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.