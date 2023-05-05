Free comic book day set for May 6 at the DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Graham Crackers Comics to host a free comic book day Saturday.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the library’s Teen Room, according to a news release.

The program is free and intended for children ages 11 to 18.

Attendees can read or check out free comic books, graphic novels or manga displayed at the library. Participants will also be able to win a $20 gift card to Graham Crackers Comics. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.