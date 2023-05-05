DeKalb High School annual plant sale set for May 5 and 6

DeKALB – The DeKalb High School horticulture department will host its annual plant sale to benefit the school’s agriculture department starting Friday.

The plant sale will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the DeKalb High School Greenhouse, 501 West Dresser Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the sale is open to the public.

The sale will feature various plants grown by DeKalb High School students. Plants on sale include annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, vegetables and herbs. A family night featuring games and activities is being held Friday.

For information, visit facebook.com/events/5780660782059533.